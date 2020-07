Moody's analyst Pete Trombetta says cruise line operators Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL -0.7% ), Carnival (CCL -2.5% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -1.2% ) have put themselves in a financial position to make it through the middle of 2021 with no operations after taking "every opportunity" to raise debt.

On top of debt raises, Carnival has also removed 13 ships from its fleet and Norwegian has sold new shares.

Of the three companies, Norwegian has the most debt on a percentage basis.