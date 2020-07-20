Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS +0.2% ) is tabbed as a new "fresh pick" with a $25 price target by Baird analysts , citing the defense contractor's position in tactical drones as likely benefiting from U.S. Air Force awards to build out its fleet as part of the Skyborg tech program.

Kratos' "long-term vision of disrupting the defense industrial base remains favorable," Baird believes, expecting the company to benefit from momentum as the Skyborg program starts along with incremental testing of other drones under development.

KTOS' average Wall Street analyst rating is Very Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.