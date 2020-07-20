Daqo New Energy (DQ +24.1% ) skyrockets to a new record high following news that a factory in China operated by rival GCL-Poly Energy was shut down following a series of explosions, Bloomberg reports, citing Roth Capital Partners.

According to the report, Roth analyst Philip Shen says GCL's damaged facility in Xinjiang will remove ~10% of the global supply of polysilicon, the semiconducting material used in most solar panels, for 3-6 months.

Shen expects the poly pricing impact to be "immediate and exacerbated by the current state of the industry supply chain, which is currently lean."