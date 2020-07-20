Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is surging yet again Monday, up nearly 9%, but still off the highs from last week, even as a new bear recommends taking some profits.

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson, who previously had a "hold" rating with a $1100 price target, has cut his rating to Sell (maintaining his PT) citing "cracks" in the "story" that has helped the electric carmaker rally for months.

It is a "story stock," but recent red flags have included the recently lowered price of the new Model Y, declining registrations in its largest U.S. market (California), a rise in speculative buying which is "never a good sign in our view," the beginning of a new CAPEX cycle, and the declining short interest as a percent of the float.

Declining short interest is emblematic of short covering which has likely led to upside pressure in shares in recent months, with some calling it a "short squeeze."

The CAPEX cycle, which is estimated at $3B/year for the next 3 years (vs $1.3B last year), he said in an interview on CNBC, will act as a drag on free cash flow and is partially due to their factory builds.

And "look out below" if the co. fails to report a GAAP profit with their earnings on Wednesday, as there was likely fund buying in the anticipation that the co. could become eligible to be added to the S&P 500 if it delivered in that respect, which could force index funds to buy the name.

Shares are up nearly 260% in 2020, with short interest now in the single digits.

Read more about what is expected in Tesla's earnings in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.