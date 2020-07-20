Tesla (TSLA +9.7% ) is looking to recover from its pandemic-hampered Q2 to deliver a record number of vehicles in Q3, according to Electrek.

The EV automaker's best quarter for deliveries was Q4 of 2019 with 112K vehicles, which Electrek thinks can be topped. It is noted that production at the Gigafactory Shanghai is much higher than it was for that quarter and Model Y production is ramping up out of the Fremont factory.

Shares of Tesla are having a strong day, just a few days in front of the company's Q2 earnings report, which is expected to be a volatile event.

