Matador Resources (MTDR +1.4% ) wins two upgrades today, to Buy from Hold at Stifel and to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James.

Raising its rating to Buy and its price target price to $12 from $8, Stifel says while its oil price outlook remains tempered by the pandemic's lingering demand impacts, it has improved since early March when it downgraded the stock to Hold.

Ray Jay's upgrade comes alongside several upgrades in the sector, as the oil market's "new normal" begins to emerge from an ugly Q2 in the belief that the worst of the COVID crisis is in the rearview mirror.

In addition to Matador, Raymond James upgraded Apache (APA +3% ) and Laredo Petroleum (LPI -3.3% ) to Outperform, while raising Brigham Minerals (MNRL +1.4% ), Concho Resources (CXO +0.9% ), Parsley Energy (PE +2.3% ) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +0.8% ) to Strong Buy from Outperform.

MTDR's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish or Very Bullish.