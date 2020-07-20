AvalonBay Communities (AVB -2.6% ) and Essex Property Trust (ESS -3.4% ) stumble after Evecore ISI cuts shares to In-Line from Outperform with respective $160 and $250 price targets, saying coronavirus-driven crosswinds in the apartment sector "have turned into unambiguous headwinds," according to Bloomberg.

"The two most important indicators for investors to consider - jobs and supply - are both heading in the wrong direction," Evercore's Steve Sakwa writes, anticipating continued rent declines over at least the next two quarters.

AVB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.