Marriott (MAR -3.2% ) is requiring hotels guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting on July 27.

"Health experts have made it clear that wearing face coverings in public spaces is one of the easiest steps that we can all take to protect one another and reduce the spread of COVID-19," states CEO Arne Sorenson on the policy.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association issued guidelines last week calling on guests to wear masks and practice social distancing in hotel common areas.

Hotel stocks underperformed today due to increased COVID-10 anxiety.