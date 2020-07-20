Stocks plow higher as Amazon, momo stocks lead the way

The market rallied sharply through the afternoon as work-from-home and megacap stocks jumped, leading the broader market to a strong close.
The S&P closed up 0.8% and the Nasdaq finished up 2.5%. The Dow ended flat. The S&P finished near 3,252, above its June 8 high of 3,230.
The Fab 5 and momentum stocks took control after a flat open, overcoming weak breadth. Amazon led the way, rising 8% following price-target hikes. Tesla gained nearly 10%.
The strength in big-name stocks countered some sell-the-news weakness in vaccine stocks following encouraging data.
Cash rotated into work-from-home stocks from more defensive plays that rose last week. The Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) gained 4%, with Twilio jumping 10%.
Tech and Consumer Discretionary were the only sectors with gains.
Expectations for a longer work-from-home environment may be rising as Republicans and Democrats remain at loggerheads over a plan for further fiscal stimulus measures. The federal unemployment supplement of $600 per week is set to run out Saturday, which will see a sharp decline in disposable income available to be spent at reopened businesses.
“The high frequency data points to a stall in economic activity since mid-to-late June. Restaurant reservations have stalled along w credit card data - shift to online from in store purchases,” Grant Thornton’s Diane Swonk said. “Job sites showing worrisome trends in hiring and sentiment collapsed in early July.”
In commodities, oil and gold were higher, while silver futures settled above $20/oz. for the first time since 2016.
