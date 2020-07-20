Stocks plow higher as Amazon, momo stocks lead the way

The market rallied sharply through the afternoon as work-from-home and megacap stocks jumped, leading the broader market to a strong close.

The S&P closed up 0.8% and the Nasdaq finished up 2.5% . The Dow ended flat. The S&P finished near 3,252, above its June 8 high of 3,230.

The Fab 5 and momentum stocks took control after a flat open, overcoming weak breadth. Amazon led the way, rising 8% following price-target hikes. Tesla gained nearly 10% .

The strength in big-name stocks countered some sell-the-news weakness in vaccine stocks following encouraging data.

Cash rotated into work-from-home stocks from more defensive plays that rose last week. The Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) gained 4% , with Twilio jumping 10% .

Tech and Consumer Discretionary were the only sectors with gains.