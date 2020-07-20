IBM (NYSE:IBM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.09 ; GAAP EPS of $1.52 misses by $0.04 .

Revenue of $18.12B (-5.4% Y/Y) beats by $400M. The beat exceeded the forecast of every analyst who filed earnings estimates.

Debt, including Global Financing debt of $21.9B, totaled $64.7B.

Shares +6.55% to $134.65 in after-hours trading.

CEO Arvind Krishna: “Our clients see the value of IBM’s hybrid cloud platform, based on open technologies, at a time of unprecedented business disruption. We are committed to building, with a growing ecosystem of partners, an enduring hybrid cloud platform that will serve as a powerful catalyst for innovation for our clients and the world.”

Seeking Alpha authors were not optimistic going into Q2 earnings. It will be interesting to read their post-earnings commentary here »