Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.1% ) bumped higher in the final hour of trading after a U.S. appeals court cut the damages the company must pay a former school groundskeeper to $20.5M over his claims that the Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer.

The ruling rejects Bayer's claims that the verdict should be dismissed but cuts the award from $78.5M.

A California jury originally awarded the man nearly $290M for failing to warn that Roundup might cause cancer, before the judge reduced the amount.

Bayer recently said it would pay up to $10.9B to settle tens of thousands of Roundup lawsuits, noting at the time it was still pursuing appeals in the three cases that had gone to trial.