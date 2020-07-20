Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) says total comparable store sales for the Q2 are forecast to jump 70% Y/Y

The brick and mortar comparable store sales are expected to increase approximately 60% while digital comparable sales are forecasted to increase approximately 200%.

Hibbett expects that new customers will compromise 25% of brick and mortar sales and approximately 40% of digital sales.

On the cost side of the ledger, additional expenses are being incurred to provide team members and customers with a safe environment to work and shop. Team member compensation and annual incentive programs are also expected to be higher.

Shares of Hibbett are up 24.87% in AH trading.

Source: Press Release