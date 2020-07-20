The company R&D chief, Gregory Glenn, will present progress of Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 at 9:55 AM tomorrow at the 2nd International Society for Vaccines Virtual Congress.

The free webinar is here.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell 1.6% in the regular session today, but is up 8.6% after hours on this news.

