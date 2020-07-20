IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Q2 revenue declined for the second quarter in a row as the pandemic put the expected pressure on cognitive software and global technology sales.

Big Blue still beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom line, sending shares up 6.6% AH.

Red Hat revenue was up 17% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Global Technology Services, $6.32B (-8% Y/Y; consensus: $6.2B); Cloud and Cognitive Software, $5.75B (+3%; consensus: $5.74B); Global Business Services, $3.89B (consensus: $3.72B); Systems, $1.85B (+6% Y/Y; consensus: $1.6B).

Global Technology was down on the year due to declines in application management and consulting.

Total cloud revenue was up 30% to $6.3B.

Gross profit margin was 48%, one percentage point above consensus.

Cash from operating activities totaled $3.6B with FCF of $2.3B.

IBM ended the quarter with $14.3B of cash on hand including marketable securities, up from $5.2B at the end of last year.

Debt totaled $64.7B, including $21.9B in Global Financing debt.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Post updated to correct Cloud and Cognitive Software revenue consensus.