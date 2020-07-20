New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) strikes a deal to acquire Ariix, together with four additional companies in the e-commerce and direct selling channels.

The company says the new combination will create a global firm with estimated pro forma revenues in excess of $500M across more than 75 countries worldwide.

NewAge and ARIIX says they have agreed to create a leading health and wellness firm, with a unique omni-channel route to market, depth in the e-commerce and direct selling channels. The portfolio of healthy products from the new beverage entity is said to be unrivaled in the industry.

The brands being folded into the new company include NewAge, ARIIX, Zennoa, LIMU, MaVie and Shannen.

The deal is seen enhancing the combined company’s global footprint, adds to the core markets of China, Japan and Europe, and expands market access to over 75 markets worldwide.

Shares of NBEV are up 69.45% in AH trading to $2.95.

Source: Press Release