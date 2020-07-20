Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 3.5% postmarket after topping expectations with its best-ever Q2 earnings, and is again raising full-year revenue guidance.

Revenues rose 28% even against a mild currency headwind, to $58.5M.

Net loss narrowed on a GAAP basis to $1.7M, from a year-ago loss of $7.2M. (Non-GAAP net income was $3.5M vs. a year-ago loss of $3.5M.)

EBITDA swung to a gain of $4.5M from -$2.2M on a GAAP basis; adjusted EBITDA was $9.7M, up from $1.4M.

Just three months after boosting its 2020 revenue expectations, the company's again raising them, to $230M-$240M. It continues to guide to non-GAAP EPS of break-even to $0.10, and is raising expectations for adjusted EBITDA to $28M-$35M.

Press release