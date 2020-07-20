"DisplayLink’s high performance software compression technology enables universal docking and casting of high bandwidth video from any device to any display using any transport medium such as USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi," according to the press release from Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA).

The all-cash deal is seen closing in Q1 of fiscal 2021, and is expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating margins, and non-GAAP earnings, while adding $94M in annualized sales.

"Several market trends such as work from home (WFH), bring your own device (BYOD) and office hoteling coupled with the growing need for multiple, high resolution displays in enterprises are driving demand for universal docking and casting solutions," says CEO Michael Hurlston.

A conference call is set for 5 ET.