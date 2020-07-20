Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Q2 normalized FFO per share of 47 cents beats the consensus estimate and slightly down from from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $254.1M beat the average analyst estimate by $2.54M and rose 2.3% Y/Y.

Q2 property operating revenue, excluding deferrals, increased to $247M from $240.7M in 2Q 2019; rental income rose to $217.96M from $212M a year earlier.

Q2 core manufactured home site occupancy of 95.2% improved from 95.1% a year earlier; monthly base rent per site of $693 rose from $665; occupied sites were 68,599 vs. 68,276.

As of July 17, 2020 the total collection rate from our MH, RV Annuals, and Thousand Trails customers for Q2 was 99%, consistent with our prior year quater.

As of 17th July, July collections were consistent with the month-to-date collections for each month in the Q2 quarter.

Conference call on Jul. 21 at 11:00 AM ET.

