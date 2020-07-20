Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is up 3.2% after hours on Q2 beats with 10% Y/Y revenue growth.

Product and Maintenance revenue was $601.4M (consensus $561.1M), and Services sales totaled $37.1M (consensus: $31.7M).

Operating margin was 35%, up a percentage point on the prior year's quarter.

For Q3, CDNS sees $630-650M in revenue (consensus: $649.34M) and EPS of $0.59-0.61 (consensus: $0.63).

The upside FY outlook has $2.585-2.615B in revenue (consensus: $2.56B) and EPS of $2.50-2.56 (consensus: $2.46).

