The FDA has instituted a partial clinical hold on Phase 1 clinical trials of Pieris Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PIRS) lead candidate PRS-343 until the company conducts an additional in-use and compatibility study with various infusion materials under specific conditions aimed at confirming the suitability of the PRS-343 for administration in clinical settings.

In-use and compatibility studies are performed in the laboratory to assess the impact of product handling on a drug candidate's behavior, including effects of dilution media, hold times and adsorption to materials such as tubing and infusion bags before administration to patients. The company says it conducted such studies and shared the data with the agency prior to initiating Phase 1 development.

A partial clinical hold suspends enrollment but allows current participants to continue receiving treatment.

PRS-343 is a bispecific monoclonal antibody-Anticalin fusion protein consisting of an HER2 tumor-targeting antibody linked to an Anticalin specific for a TNF receptor called 4-1BB. The company says it is the first 4-1BB-based bispecific therapeutic to mediate the activation of tumor-specific T lymphocytes selectively within the tumor microenvironment.