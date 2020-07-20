Schneider (NYSE:SNDR) announce a new collaboration with cloud-based SaaS technology provider Mastery Logistics Systems to further leverage the expertise it has invested in the Quest ecosystem.

As part of this new relationship, Schneider will make a strategic investment in Mastery Logistics Systems, providing capital and expertise to allow both companies to leverage their shared resources in a future working together.

The companies will bring to market MasterMind, which will integrate with Quest and Schneider's various other externally provided systems to support the proprietary business intelligence, reporting, and other key technology tools built by the Schneider teams.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release