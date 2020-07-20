Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) has entered an agreement to amend its credit agreement for the benefit of its revolver lenders.

Shares are up 2.9% postmarket.

During the covenant relief period (running through Dec. 31, 2021), the amendment: provides a covenant holiday for quarters ended in September and December of this year, and restarts covenant testing March 31 with a new definition of consolidated EBITDA; it increases the revolving credit interest rate applicable to 2024 revolving loans by 25 basis points; adds a new minimum liquidity of $75M; limits additional first-lien debt to $200M; and imposes other restrictions.

Those provisions fall away at the end of the covenant relief period.

"We ended the second quarter in a strong liquidity position with $208M of cash on-hand, up from $189M at the end of March," says CEO David Field. "During the second quarter, we saw sequential month over month improvement in our revenue performance from April and we see the same pattern of month over month improvement in our pacing data for the third quarter."