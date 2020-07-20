Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Executive Chairman Peter Marrone says the miner could raise its dividend by a third, aiming to pay $50-$100 per oz. in dividends from $60-$65/oz. currently.

"My vote would be that within the year we can get ourselves to $100 per ounce," Marrone tells Reuters.

Gold prices have jumped to nearly $2,000/oz. to their highest since 2011, prompting M&A action in the mining sector, but Marrone says there are few assets that could deliver high returns and he prefers a deal that would be a merger of equals.

"Not an acquisition but a combination, perhaps through similarly-sized companies creating further critical mass. We are very open and receptive to that, we recognize that size does matter," Marrone says.

Yamana also says it is in advanced stages of a London Stock Exchange listing expected by the end of Q3 in a bid to gain access to a bigger pool of capital.