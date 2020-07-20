Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) says it has completed its phased reopening process.

Following in the path of major retailers, Ulta Beauty will require all guests and associates to wear facial coverings when in stores.

As different parts of the country manage rising COVID-19 cases, Ulta will maintain its close monitoring of government and health guidance as well as local case prevalence to inform nimble actions where necessary.

Ulta has brought back approximately 50% of those employees furloughed in April have been reactivated.

Strategic update: "We anticipate COVID-19 will influence longer-term market shifts and create new real estate opportunities, supporting our ambition to ultimately operate between 1,500 to 1,700 Ulta Beauty stores in the U.S. To do so, we are proactively optimizing our real estate portfolio and have made strategic decisions to temporarily reduce new store openings and close a limited number of stores this year. Overall, our real estate portfolio generates healthy returns, and this limited and targeted approach to closing stores will position Ulta Beauty for even stronger financial performance in the future."

Shares of Ulta are up 1.77% AH and are down 20.97% YTD.

Source: Press Release