Effective today, Surgalign Technologies, formerly RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) +3.8% PM, closed its OEM business sale for $440M, paid in cash.

The sale after-tax proceeds will be used to repay the $80M revolving line of credit with JP Morgan Chase Bank and both the $100M term loan and $30M incremental term loan commitment with Ares Capital.

It will also redeem O/S shares of series A convertible preferred stock for total cash consideration of ~$67M.

Post the transactions, Surgalign's cash balance is ~$190M which will be reduced further by $137M by September 30, 2020, post series A convertible preferred redemption and tax pays on the OEM sale gains.

Board appointed Jonathon M. Singer as its new COO with immediate effect; will continue to serve as CFO.

Stuart F. Simpson is appointed as the board's new chair.

Previously: RTI Surgical shareholders back sale of OEM unit, name change (July 15).