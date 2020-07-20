Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) has dosed patients in the third cohort of Phase 1 trial of CTI-1601 in Friedreich’s ataxia.

The will evaluate the safety and tolerability of single ascending doses CTI-1601 vs. placebo, and was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTI-1601, a recombinant fusion protein is intended to deliver human frataxin into the mitochondria of patients who are unable to produce enough of this essential protein.

To date, two cohorts of patients have completed the Phase 1 clinical trial. Topline results from the Phase 1 study is planned for the first half of 2021.