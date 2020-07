FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) priced its public offering of $500M in principal amount of 2.5% notes due August 1, 2030 for net proceeds of ~$494M.

Proceeds are expected to be used to redeem the company's $425M in principal amount of 3.125% notes due June 15, 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

Separately, FLIR today issued a notice to the 2021 notes holders that it intends to redeem notes in full on August 19, 2020, based on the closing of the notes offering, expected to be on August 3, 2020.