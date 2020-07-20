CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) reports preliminary 58% Y/Y increase in 2Q20 revenue to $9.8M, including product revenues of ~$9.5M. It compares to revenue estimate of $9.46M.

Product revenues has shown 61% improvement from $5.9M a year ago, and up 16% Q/Q.

The company generated ~$667K in U.S. hospital sales after receiving Emergency Use Authorization from FDA for use of CytoSorb in critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Preliminary blended product gross margins were ~70% against 76% a year ago, impacted by increased costs of ramped-up production in response to COVID-19 demand.

CytoSorbents expects REFRESH 2-AKI clinical trial to restart this quarter after completion of pending positive DSMB review and trial sites.

Cash balance stood at ~$35.1M with cash burn of ~$2.3M for the half year ended Q2 2020.

Q2 actual results scheduled to be released on August 4.

Stock down 10% AH.

Previously: CytoSorbents' CytoSorb now available in Latin American countries (June 24)