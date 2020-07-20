As of July 17, 2020, American Campus Communities' (NYSE:ACC) same-store owned portfolio was 90.1% pre-leased for the 2020-21 academic year vs. 93.5% a year ago.

The company refunded rent of ~$15.1M during Q2 and anticipates ~$1.5M to $2.5M in rent refunds in Q3.

For private off-campus properties and on-campus 12-month ACE apartment communities, ~93.7% of residents have made June quarter rent payments, representing a total rent delinquency of $10.4M.

As of July 20, ~89.2% of residents have made their July rent payments, representing rent delinquency of ~$5.7M.

Q2 FFOM per share of 37 cents vs. consensus of 36 cents and 56 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-store property net operating income of $87.3M down 20.9% Y/Y.

Same-store property revenues decreased by 14.2% and same-store property operating expenses were down 5.7 with the prior year quarter.

Q2 revenue of $185.5M beat the average analyst estimate of $191.57M and lower from $217.4M a year ago.

Conference call on July 21 at 10:00 AM ET.

