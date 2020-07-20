Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) promoted Sheri Thompson to EVP responsible for all aspects of the company's multifamily lending through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Walker & Dunlop was ranked the #3 HUD lender based on Multifamily Accelerated Processing volume for the past two consecutive years. Under Sheri's leadership, we are confident that we will continue growing our HUD platform," president Howard Smith stated.

Most recently, Ms. Thompson has served as the COO of PGIM Real Estate Finance's Agency Lending Group.