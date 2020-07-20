YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) plunged 27.2% in today's trade after a bipartisan congressional panel raised questions about the U.S. Treasury Department's decision to designate the company as critical to national security and lend it $700M in coronavirus relief funds, WSJ reports.

YRC did not meet the Treasury's standards for identifying businesses as critical to national security, which usually must have high-priority defense contracts or top-secret security clearance, according to a report by the Congressional Oversight Commission.

The loan, which propelled YRC shares after it was unveiled on July 1, would give the government a 29.6% equity stake in the company.