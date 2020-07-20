Smartphone sales volume fell 25% Y/Y in Q2, according to new Counterpoint Research data.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone sales fell 23% in the period but volumes grew through the quarter, driven by the low-cost iPhone SE.

Counterpoint says the SE has been "selling above expectations in both postpaid and prepaid channels."

Over a quarter of SE users had switched from an Android device and 30% upgraded from an iPhone 6s or older.

Earlier today, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners data showed that the SE made up nearly one-fifth of all iPhone purchases in Q1.

The $399 iPhone SE launched in late April, four years after the tech giant's first budget-friendly model.