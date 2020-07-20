First Hawaiian +5.3% on move to SmallCap 600

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is up 5.3% postmarket after news that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

The banking company will replace Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) in the index, as EBS is moving up to the MidCap 400.

There, EBS will replace Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), acquired today by Eldorado Resorts. (Eldorado is changing its name to Caesars Entertainment and its ticker to CZR, and will remain in the MidCap 400.)

The index moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Friday.