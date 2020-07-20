UBS agrees to pay more than $10M to resolve charges that it circumvented the priority given to retail investors in certain municipal bond offerings, the SEC says.

For four years, UBS Financial Services improperly allocated bonds intended for retail customers to "flippers" who immediately resold the bonds to other broker-dealers at a profit, the SEC says.

UBS registered representatives facilitated more than 2,000 trades with flippers, allowing the firm to obtain bonds for its own inventory and improperly obtain a higher priority in the bond allocation process, according to the agency.

