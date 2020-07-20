3rd Eye, part of Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Environmental Solutions Group, announces the release of Optim-Eyes, its automated fleet maintenance module, as part of the broader Connected Collections fleet data strategy.

The Optim-Eyes module makes it easy for maintenance shops as work orders are automatically generated and entered into a fleet's Maintenance ERP system.

"Optim-Eyes reduces troubleshooting and maintenance costs by 70% and 25%, respectively, and increases fuel economy by 27%. Importantly, this level of visibility allows fleets to dramatically increase their uptime productivity, and reduce their spare ratio while extending the lifecycle of their assets.", said Environmental Solutions Group President, Pat Carroll.

