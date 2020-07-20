Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are among the companies who will receive ~$64M in U.S. government funding for hydrogen research projects, the Department of Energy announces.

The funds will be distributed for 18 different projects that support the DoE's H2@Scale initiative, which targets R&D for affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution and use.

Awards include $6M to Caterpillar for a system demonstration for supplying clean, reliable and affordable electric power to data centers using hydrogen fuel; and $4.8M to 3M to develop advanced manufacturing processes for gigawatt-scale proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.

Plug Power recently closed a $123M purchase of two hydrogen companies that could turn the maker of fuel cells into a major supplier of the fuel that runs them.