Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +0.9% after-hours following the company's better than expected Q2 earnings while revenues fell 24% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 41% Y/Y to $217.4M, but cash flow from operations rose 34% to $486M.

Steel Dynamics says its Q2 performance was "tremendous within the circumstances," which included lower selling values and shipments related to the temporary closures of numerous steel consuming businesses in response to the coronavirus, and it says it is "still not possible to determine the full scope of the negative impact COVID-19 will cause."

The company's steel mills operated at nearly 80% utilization during the quarter, while the rest of the domestic industry operated at an estimated 55%.

It expects steel and metals recycling demand will improve in H2 from Q2 trough results.