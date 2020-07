Executive Chairman Jon Cohen of BioReference Laboratories, owned by Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK), on CNBC's Mad Money confirmed "for the first time on broadcast" that the co. has the NFL contract , and will test all 32 teams.

In a question about whether there will be a NFL season, the Executive Chairman said he couldn't comment.

The news comes just hours after the co. confirmed it received the contract for surge testing for the CDC, after which shares popped, ending the day higher by nearly 8%.