Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) is up in Tokyo, as Bloomberg notes a report says Japan is considering a plan to ban wireless carriers from charging customers for changing providers.

The charge is currently ¥3,000 to change, but a report by Jiji says an expert panel has concluded the rationale for the fee is unclear and limits carrier mobility.

Meanwhile, such a fee limits uptake for nascent mobile services like the Rakuten Mobile recently launched by the Internet service/e-commerce company.