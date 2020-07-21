The digital-first restaurant innovators at Franklin Junction announces a new agreement with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

The partnership will center on Franklin Junction's fast-growing list of host kitchens and popular food concepts, with Grubhub agreeing to fund Q3 marketing support for Franklin's two brands, The Captain's Boil and Order XOXO.

Global franchise and restaurant expert Aziz Hashim first launched Franklin Junction in April 2020, to help those restaurants that were struggling to monetize excess kitchen and storage capacity by facilitating the production and online sales of additional menu items.