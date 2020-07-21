U.S. sanctions another 11 Chinese companies over abusive treatment of Uyghurs

The U.S. government on Monday imposed trade sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang. The move adds to U.S. pressure on Beijing over Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of mass detentions, forced labor and other abuses against Muslim minorities.

Xinjiang is among a series of conflicts including human rights, trade and technology that have caused U.S.-Chinese relations to plunge to their lowest level in decades. The Trump administration also imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials over the accusations.

“Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a written statement. “This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party’s despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations.”

Beijing responded by announcing unspecified penalties on four U.S. senators who are critics of its human rights record.

The Department of Commerce said the addition of the 11 companies to its Entity List will limit their access to U.S. goods and technology. It gave no details of what goods might be affected.

China has detained an estimated one million or more members of its Muslim ethnic minority groups in internment camps. The government describes them as vocational training facilities aimed at countering Muslim radicalism and separatist tendencies. It says those facilities have since been closed, a claim that is impossible to confirm given the restrictions on visits and reporting about the region. Veterans of the camps and family members say those held are forced, often with the threat of violence, to denounce their religion, culture and language and swear loyalty to Communist Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping.

The companies cited Monday include clothing manufacturers and technology suppliers. One company, Nanchang O-Film Tech, supplies screens and lenses to Apple, Samsung and other technology companies. AP reporters found employees from Xinjiang at its factory in the southern city of Nanchang weren’t allowed out unaccompanied and were required to attend political classes. People who worked for another company, Hetian Taida, which produces sportswear sold to U.S. universities and sports teams, told AP detainees were compelled to work there.

A total of 37 companies have now been flagged as “engaged in or enabling" abuses in Xinjiang by the DoC.

The list of sanctioned companies includes current and former suppliers to Ralph Lauren, Google, HP, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and Muji. Nine of the companies added Monday were added to the "entity list" for their use of forced labor. The other two were added for conducting genetic analyses that were used to further the repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

This weekend, a NYT investigation identified Chinese companies using a contentious labor program for Muslim Uyghurs to satisfy demand for face masks and other personal protective equipment, some of which ended up in the U.S.

Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwest China, is a vast region of deserts and mountains. It's home to many ethnic minority groups, including the Turkic Uyghur people.

Source: SA, AP

