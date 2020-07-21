Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) reports mixed Q2 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.

Q2 highlights: Revenue were down 11.5% y/y to $2.69B, reflecting the impact of the pandemic on sales unit volumes.

Net income was $126M vs. $137M year ago.

Income from operations was $275M vs. $383M year ago.

Interest expense were $76M vs. $97M last year primarily due to the lower outstanding debt and lower interest rates.

The company had $366M in cash and $1.46B of available borrowing capacity under its $1.65B revolving credit facility, as of June 30.

The company sees Q3 and FY20 Non-GAAP EPS in the ranges of $1.50 to $1.60 (consensus: $1.53) and $5.10 to $5.25 (consensus: $5.00), respectively.

Adjusted FCF is expected to be ~$475M for 2020.

The Company expects full year capital spending of ~$600M.

