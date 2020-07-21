Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) will expand its presence in India by opening a new technology center in Bangalore.

The expansion will supplement Zoom’s existing R&D centers and support Zoom’s engineering leadship, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters.

Currently, Zoom has one office in Mumbai and two data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

ZM has seen 6700% growth in free user sign ups in India, from Jan. to April 2020.

"We plan to hire key employees for the technology center over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth.” says CEO Eric S. Yuan.

