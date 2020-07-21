"We did it! We have reached a deal on the [coronavirus] recovery package and the European budget for 2021-2027," tweeted European Council President Charles Michel after nearly five days of talks in Nice, France.

"This agreement sends a concrete signal that Europe is a force for action," he added, prompting the euro to hit a fresh four-month high of $1.1470.

Within the €750B coronavirus recovery fund, €390B will be offered as non-repayable grants (down from €500B originally proposed), and the rest in repayable loans. Leaders also agreed to an EU budget of over €1T that will run from next year to 2027.

In terms of other measures, the EU has already approved a €540B package of short-term fiscal stimulus, on top of what individual nations announced for their own economies since the pandemic first struck Europe.

The ECB is also buying government bonds as part of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, which totals €1.35T.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR