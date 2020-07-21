Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has fired ABC News' Barbara Fedida, who was one of the most powerful executives in television news, after an investigation confirmed allegations that she made insensitive remarks and racial slurs about colleagues.

Reports previously suggested that Fedida used terms like "pick cotton" and "low rent," and asked which employee would most likely be an "active shooter." She was placed on administrative leave on June 13.

In other media news, former Fox News (NASDAQ:FOX) reporter Jennifer Eckhart has leveled rape allegations against former Fox host Ed Henry, while journalist Cathy Areu alleged that she was sexually harassed by Henry, as well as current on-air talent like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and Gianno Caldwell.