Senate panel votes on Trump's Fed picks

Judy Shelton, President Trump's controversial pick to join the Fed's Board of Governors, is poised to clear a key confirmation hurdle today after Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said he'd vote in her favor.

The Senate Banking Committee will also decide on the nomination of Christopher Waller, director of research at the St. Louis Fed, which is expected to easily pass muster.

Shelton has a long history of unorthodox economic commentary, like questioning the basic role of the Fed, calling for near-zero interest rates and advocating a return to the gold standard.

If Shelton and Waller are cleared, the nomination advances to a full Senate vote.