Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day 2020 will be postponed by three months, according to an email to third-party sellers that suggests this year's big deals will launch in October.

"This year we'll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners," the company declared, adding that it would share "more details soon."

While Prime Day in the U.S. is being put on hold, Amazon said Prime Day will take place in India next month on August 6 and 7.

"Amazon may end up buying the weakest of the Indian telcos," writes High Watermark Investments in a SA article, Where Could Amazon Invest $5.5 Billion In India?