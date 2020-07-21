European markets higher after pandemic recovery deal

European stocks hit four-month high after EU leaders clinched a deal on €750B recovery fund. The recovery fund will be available from January 2021 and there will be no new bridge financing until then.

In addition to the recovery fund, the EU said its next budget, which will fund initiatives between 2021 and 2027, will total €1.074T.

London +0.48% . U.K. government borrowing hits record of £128B in coronavirus quarter.

France +1.06% .

Germany +1.63% .

EUR/USD is trading flat at 1.1444. ANZ expects Euro to 1.16 against dollar in Q3 on the back of Europe’s Covid response.

Earnings: Logitech + 1.3% on raised 2021 outlook.

UBS profit slips on continued credit losses.