Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) surges 59% premarket after entering into a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European affiliate of a global pharmaceutical company.

Within the multi-project collaboration, Midatech will deploy its in-house expertise and drug delivery platforms towards assets nominated by the pharma company.

The feasibility studies may establish the application of the Q-Sphera platform to new modalities in drug delivery.

Novel assets and products arising from the collaboration will be the property of the pharmaceutical company and if the feasibility study is successful, the company would be required to enter into a licence agreement to use the Q-Sphera platform.