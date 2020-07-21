As more organizations are conducting business online due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Vodafone Business (NASDAQ:VOD) has joined forces with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to deliver managed security services to small to medium enterprises (SME) and national corporate customers in Europe.

Accenture and Vodafone Business also intend to jointly invest in security innovation to help keep organizations safe as new threats emerge.

Vodafone Business managed security services will launch later this year to SME and national corporate sized businesses, initially in Italy and Spain followed by United Kingdom and Germany and will align with the company’s core mobile, fixed, IoT and cloud portfolio solutions.

